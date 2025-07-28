National Soccer Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on July 28 with great enthusiasm and fervour. This annual event in the US is a special day to celebrate the world’s most popular sport – soccer, which is also known as football in most countries. National Soccer Day aims to honour the players, coaches, fans, and everyone who contributes to the sport, whether at the grassroots level or professionally. National Soccer Day 2025 in the United States falls on Monday, July 28.

According to reports, this day was first celebrated in 1994, the same year the FIFA World Cup was held in the United States. In this article, let’s know more about when is National Soccer Day 2025 in the United States and the significance of the annual event. Are Football Clubs Insured When a Player Dies: What Happens in the Aftermath of a Tragedy Like Diogo Jota’s Car Accident.

National Soccer Day 2025 in the United States

National Soccer Day 2025 falls on Monday, July 28.

National Soccer Day Significance

National Soccer Day is an important event that highlights the popularity of the sport - soccer, which is played and watched by over billions of fans across the world. Soccer is not just a game but a powerful tool that unites players, communities, promotes teamwork, and encourages a healthy lifestyle.

Soccer's growing presence in schools, media, and culture reflects its rising status not just as a sport, but as a symbol of global connection and community. Whether it’s played on the streets, in schools, or in professional stadiums, it brings people together through a shared love of the game.

