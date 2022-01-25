India is a country of diversities. There are a lot of beautiful tourist places here that look like heaven on Earth. Tourists from all over the world come to India. National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on January 25 to promote the tourist destinations of India. The Government of India celebrates Tourism Day to spread awareness about the importance of tourism for the country's economy. Indian tourism provides employment to crores of people, while the GDP of the country also increases. Apart from this, through tourism day, the historicity, beauty, natural beauty, culture of India is spread to the country and abroad. There are many tourist places from Kashmir to Kanyakumari which attract travelers. Tourism Day is a way to bring these attractions in front of the world. National Tourism Day 2022 in India: Know Date, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Day Promoting Tourism in Country.

Although World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 all over the world but India's Tourism Day is observed on January 25. This day started in the year 1948, when after the independence of the country, a Tourism Transport Committee was formed to promote tourism in India. Three years later, i.e. in 1951, there was an increase in the regional offices of Tourism Day in Kolkata and Chennai. Apart from Delhi, Mumbai, tourist offices were set up in Kolkata and Chennai. In the year 1998, a department of tourism was added under the Minister of Tourism and Communications. Celebrating World Tourism Day was started in the year 1970 by the World Tourism Organization. After this, the day was celebrated for the first time on September 27, 1980, since then this trend has been going on. On this special occasion of World Tourism Day, you can wish by sharing these amazing Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Quotes, and GIF Images with your loved ones.

National Tourism Day was started with the aim of making people aware of the importance of tourism and its role in the Indian economy. The day is celebrated to raise awareness among global communities about the importance of tourism and its social, political, financial and cultural value.

