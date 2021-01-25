The country is celebrating National Tourism Day 2021 today, January 25. Honouring the diversity and multiculturism, India has to offer; the day highlights the importance of tourism having a positive impact on the country’s economy. We all love travelling, and now we are missing it majorly. The tourism sector has been hit hard because of the pandemic, and this is why National Tourism Day 2021 is even more significant. As we celebrate the day, people have taken to Twitter, flooding their timeline with National Tourism Day wishes, messages and HD images. From tourism quotes to throwback travel pictures, Tweeple are celebrating the day with positivity and hoping for a better future for the tourism industry.

January 25 is an important day for the country. Two significant occasions are marked on this day—National Tourism Day and National Voters’ Day. Tourism Day is observed to create awareness about the significance of tourism among the society around the world and about the country’s cultural value. India, being a country of diverse geography, culture, heritage, history and festivals, becomes a prime attraction for the travellers. Foreign tourists visit India every year and contribute directly to the upliftment of the culture and economy.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced travel restrictions, the tourism sector has been hit hard. People on social media are sharing positive quotes, and some are also posting throwback pictures of their travelling days, celebrating National Tourism Day 2021.

*It is better to see something once,than to hear about it a hundred times!!* Happy #Nationaltourismday!! pic.twitter.com/cKfhlXCiYt — CEG Tech Forum (@CEG_Tech_Forum) January 25, 2021

Travelling makes us Humble,it teaches us that our problems r very small. It makes us a Storyteller. The Journey helps us to grow,it leaves marks on our Memory,& in our Heart. On this #NationalTourismDay ,see some new Place,there is a lot to learn.@incredibleindia @AmazingJammu pic.twitter.com/oL8ULbDys3 — Manik Singh Rathore (@ManikSRathore) January 25, 2021

Greetings of National Tourism Day 🇮🇳 1️⃣ Udaipur 2️⃣ Ellora Caves 3️⃣ Sundowners Goa 4️⃣ Mumbai Clicked on iPhone 6 pic.twitter.com/Sxmozcj97h — Chaitanya Kulkarni (@chai2kul) January 25, 2021

India is gearing up for the 72nd Republic Day, which is on January 26. All these events have gone virtual this year, for the safety of citizens. Following all the precautions in mind, the tourism sector has returned and is functioning slowly.

