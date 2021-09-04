National Wildlife Day is an annual celebration commemorated on September 4 that raises awareness about animal rights and helps animal lovers to stand up and fight for the cause. The celebration of National Wildlife Day is considered to be of great significance, especially in these challenging times. The wrath of global warming and climate change has been hitting us hard, but its effects on wildlife are much more worrisome. From wildfires that displace species to several rare animals and birds being on the verge of extinction, there are various key issues that need to be discussed. And National Wildlife Day 2021 offers just the setting to open these conversations. As we prepare to celebrate National Wildlife Day 2021 on September 4, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the significance of National Wildlife Day and more.

When is National Wildlife Day 2021?

National Wildlife Day is celebrated on September 4 every year. Created by Colleen Paige in honour of the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, this celebration aims to spread the love for the wilderness that Stever Irwin exhibited and also to raise awareness on several issues that all wildlife continue to tackle. The importance of wildlife conservation is especially propagated on this day.

National Wildlife Day 2021 Theme

Every year, the celebration of National Wildlife Day is focused on a dedicated theme. This not only helps to narrow down the topic of conversation but also helps various activities to educate people on the subject with much more precision. The theme for National Wildlife Day 2021 is Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.

Significance of National Wildlife Day

The theme for this year’s National Wildlife Day aptly captures the significance of this celebration. Forests are essential for all living beings to continue to have a healthy and comfortable life. But with the rising pollution, the lack of conversations around climate change and the blatant disregard towards key actions that are crucial today, to help us build a happy and livable future, occasions like National Wildlife Day help us steer the conversation in the right direction. From promoting a more sustainable way of life to helping people find their way towards a more balanced and peaceful life or merely exploring and passing on our love for animals and nature, there are various things that people can do to celebrate National Wildlife Day.

We hope that on National Wildlife Day 2021 you do your bit to help the community. Whether it is donating to an organisation of your choice or merely supporting a rehabilitation zoo that helps animals in distress to live a better life, or igniting interest for your causes on social media, doing your bit for the wildlife is more important than ever. Here's wishing everyone a Happy National Wildlife Day 2021!

