Every year, National Women Physicians Day is observed on February 3 in the United States of America with various events and programs. This annual event honours the contributions and achievements of women in the medical field. National Women Physicians Day also marks the birthday of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States. Blackwell is said to have broken gender barriers in medicine, paving the way for future generations of women physicians. World Cancer Day 2025 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Cancer and Encourages Its Prevention.

The annual event recognises the efforts of women who have made significant contributions to medicine, research, and healthcare. In this article, let’s know more about the National Women Physicians Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Women Physicians Day 2025

National Women Physicians Day 2025 falls on Monday, February 3.

National Women Physicians Day Significance

National Women Physicians Day serves to encourage young girls and women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), especially in medicine. The annual event in the US highlights the ongoing challenges faced by women in medicine, such as gender bias, pay gaps, and leadership representation. This annual event also remembers Dr. Blackwell, who became the first woman to earn an M.D. degree in the US graduating from Geneva Medical College in New York in 1849.

Blackwell co-founded the New York Infirmary for Indigent Women and Children, providing medical training and healthcare for women. On this day, hospitals and medical organisations host events like workshops, seminars and conferences to honour women physicians and highlight their contributions.

