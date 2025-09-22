Sharad Navratri is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals that will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2, 2025. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. One of the key highlights during the nine-day festival of Navratri is the beautiful and attractive Rangoli designs that people make to adorn their homes during the festive season. Rangolis during Navratri are more than just decorative patterns and hold deep cultural and spiritual meaning. These vibrant designs are seen as a way to express devotion, making them an integral part of Navratri celebrations. It is widely believed that creating rangolis at the entrance of homes during Navratri invites the divine presence of Goddess Durga. We have compiled these easy rangoli designs, video tutorials and colourful patterns to welcome the Goddess. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

As Navratri begins, check out these videos and try these colourful artworks that radiate joy and devotion. Each rangoli, unique in its form, becomes a symbol of faith and celebration, making the festive season even more vibrant and welcoming for Goddess Durga. Shardiya Navratri is the most popular and significant Navratri of all Navratris. Navratri 2025 Goddess, Colours and Dates: Which Form of Maa Durga To Worship on Each Day? What Color To Wear on These 9 Days? Know All About Sharad Navratri Festival.

Rangoli Designs For 9 Days of Navratri

Easy Navratri Dandiya Girl Rangoli Design

Navratri Rangoli Designs For Celebrations

During the Navratri festival, families and friends come together and enjoy the feasts and time together. Making rangolis is one of the central rituals for all festivals in India. Apart from their spiritual significance, rangolis also reflect creativity and tradition as they comprise intricate patterns using bright colours, flowers, diyas, and even grains. This not only enhances the festive atmosphere but also strengthens the bond of togetherness among loved ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).