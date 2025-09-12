Navratri 2025 Goddess, Colours and Dates: Sharad Navratri, one of the most auspicious and widely celebrated Hindu festivals, will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2, 2025. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Shardiya Navratri is the most popular and significant Navratri of all Navratris. That's why Shardiya Navratri is also known as Maha Navratri. The festival begins with Maa Shailputri, representing the power of nature, followed by Maa Brahmacharini, symbolising devotion and purity. Each subsequent day honours a form such as Maa Chandraghanta for bravery, Maa Kushmanda for creation, and Skandamata for motherhood. The later days worship Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and conclude with Maa Siddhidatri, the goddess of spiritual fulfilment. Alongside these powerful deities, devotees also wear specific colours each day to align with the goddess’s energy. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Each day of the Navratri festival is associated with a distinct manifestation of the Goddess, collectively known as the Navdurga. All nine days during Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. The nine-day festivity culminates on the tenth day with Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. During Navratri, wearing a specific colour each day is a traditional practice believed to enhance the spiritual connection with the Goddess and invite her blessings. These daily colours symbolise different qualities like joy, strength, and purity, helping devotees focus on the divine energy associated with each form of Maa Durga throughout the nine days of the festival. In this article, let’s know more about Sharad Navratri 2025 dates, colours, and the different forms of Goddess Durga worshipped across the 9 days.

Sharad Navratri 2025 Start and End Dates

Sharad Navratri 2025 starts on September 22 with Ghatasthapana and will end on October 2, with Vijayadashami. During the 9-day festival, devotees observe fasting, perform rituals, and offer prayers to seek blessings of health, prosperity, and spiritual strength.

Navratri 2025 Dates, Different Forms of Maa Durga and 9 Colours to Wear

Navratri 2025 Day 1: September 22 - Maa Shailputri - White

Day 1 worships Maa Shailputri (strength). Maa Shailputri is known as the daughter of the Himalayas. She represents strength and purity. Devotees worship her for stability and strength in life. Navratri 2025 Day 1 will fall on Monday, September 22. The colour assigned to wear on the first day of Sharad Navratri 2025 is white.

Navratri 2025 Day 2: September 23 - Maa Brahmacharini - Red

Day 2 celebrates Maa Brahmacharini (devotion). Maa Brahmacharini is the goddess of penance and devotion. She blesses devotees with wisdom, knowledge, and spiritual growth. Navratri 2025 Day 2 will fall on Tuesday, September 23. The colour assigned to wear on the second day of Sharad Navratri 2025 is red.

Navratri 2025 Day 3: September 24 - Maa Chandraghanta - Royal Blue

Day 3 revers Maa Chandraghanta (courage). Maa Chandraghanta symbolises bravery and grace. During the Navratri festival, she is worshipped for courage and protection from negative energy. Navratri 2025 Day 3 will fall on Wednesday, September 24. The colour assigned to wear on the third day of Sharad Navratri 2025 is royal blue.

Navratri 2025 Day 4: September 25 - Maa Kushmanda - Yellow

Day 4 worships Maa Kushmanda (creator energy). As per religious beliefs, it is said that Maa Kushmanda is believed to have created the universe with her smile. She brings energy, vitality, and prosperity. Navratri 2025 Day 4 will fall on Thursday, September 24. The colour assigned to wear on the fourth day of Sharad Navratri 2025 is yellow.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: September 26 - Maa Skandmata - Green

Day 5 commemorates Maa Skandamata (motherhood). Maa Skandmata is said to be the mother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda). As per religious beliefs, she embodies motherly love, blessings, and power. Navratri 2025 Day 5 will fall on Friday, September 25. The colour assigned to wear on the fifth day of Sharad Navratri 2025 is green.

Navratri 2025 Day 6: September 27 - Maa Katyayani - Grey

Day 6 worships Maa Katyayani (power). Maa Katyayani is the fierce form of Goddess Durga, and warrior-like. She is worshipped for strength, courage, and the removal of obstacles. Navratri 2025 Day 6 will fall on Saturday, September 27. The colour assigned to wear on the sixth day of Sharad Navratri 2025 is grey.

Navratri 2025 Day 7: September 28 - Maa Kaalratri - Orange

Day 7 celebrates Maa Kaalratri (protection). The Maa Kaalratri form of Durga is known as the fiercest form of Durga. She destroys evil forces and protects devotees from fear. Navratri 2025 Day 7 will fall on Sunday, September 28. The colour assigned to wear on the seventh day of Sharad Navratri 2025 is orange.

Navratri 2025 Day 8: September 29 - Maa Mahagauri - Peacock Green

Day 8 respects Maa Mahagauri (purity). Maa Mahagauri is the form of Goddess Durga that symbolises purity and serenity. She blesses devotees with peace, prosperity, and marital harmony. Navratri 2025 Day 8 will fall on Monday, September 29. The colour assigned to wear on the eighth day of Sharad Navratri 2025 is peacock green.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: September 30 - Maa Siddhidatri - Pink

Day 9 celebrates Maa Siddhidatri (wisdom). Maa Siddhidatri is said to be the bestower of supernatural powers (siddhis). As per religious beliefs, this form of Maa Siddhidatri grants spiritual wisdom, fulfilment and divine blessings. Navratri 2025 Day 9 will fall on Tuesday, September 30. The colour assigned to wear on the ninth day of Sharad Navratri 2025 is pink.

Each avatar of Navdurga represents a distinct characteristic of Goddess Durga. Each day, a specific Prasad is offered to Navdurga to get her blessings. The word Navarātram means ‘a period of nine nights’ in Sanskrit, nava meaning ‘nine’ and ratri meaning ‘night’. Throughout these nine days, devotees also observe traditional customs such as ghatsthapana (kalash sthapana), garba and dandiya dances, and Kanya Pujan on the concluding day.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).