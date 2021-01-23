Subhas Chandra Bose was one of the most widely celebrated revolutionaries in India, whose teachings and stories are still repeated across the country. A braveheart whose defiant patriotism and unflinching attitude continues to impress us all, Subhas Chandra Bose was lovingly called Netaji. This year Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary is to be celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ on January 23. His birth anniversary on January 23, is celebrated as Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti or Netaji Jayanti every year. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021, which will also be celebrated as Deshprem Divas 2021 is sure to be an important celebration as Netaji’s quotes on resilience and standing up for what is right continues to gain prominence in the current time. People are sure to share Happy Netaji Jayanti 2021 wishes, Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 messages, Netaji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Deshprem Divas 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Patriotic Quotes, Signal Wishes, HD Images and Facebook Posts to Honour Netaji’s Birth Anniversary.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose played a pivotal role in India’s independence movement. The founder of the Azad Hind government and the head of the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fouj), Netaji chose a bold path that believed in giving back to the oppressors. The first time Netaji Jayanti was celebrated was five months after his disappearance, when people in Rangoon put together a grand and unprecedented event. It is an official holiday in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam and is widely celebrated across the country.

Since Netaji’s love for the country and his nationalism was well known, this day is also commemorated as Deshprem Divas. Political leaders as well as government officers pay their tribute to the life and works of Bose on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Deshprem Divas 2021, here are some Netaji Jayanti 2021 wishes, Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 messages, Netaji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Deshprem Divas 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Gift for a Freedom Fighter Is the Promise That We Will Always Take Care of the Nation and Love It With All Our Heart. Best Wishes on Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti by Dedicating Ourselves in the Service of Our Nation and Making Indian and Netaji Proud!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Leaders Like Netaji Are the Source of Inspiration for Generations and We Are Extremely Fortunate To Have Them. Wishing Happy Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, Let Us Thank the Real Hero of Our Country Who Fought for Us Till His Last Breath.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on the Occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. The Only Way To Celebrate This Day Is To Promise To Work Towards Creating a Country Netaji Always Worked For.

WhatsApp is known for its amazing collection of stickers that can be used to commemorate significant days. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. Celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary by sharing the above patriotic messages and powerful quotes by Subhas Chandra Bose.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s life and the journey has been a roller-coaster to say the least. The challenges that he faced and the way he diligently led India towards Independence is ever-inspiring. Here’s hoping this celebration is filled with love, light and happiness!

