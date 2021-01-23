It is the 124th birth anniversary of country’s one of the greatest freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He was born on January 23, 1897, to Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Dutt. Bose was an active part of the youth wing of Indian National Congress before he became the Congress President back in 1938. He was one of the fearless leaders, and historians believe that it was he who actually gave India its freedom. On the occasion of Subhas Chandra Bose’s Jayanti 2021, here we bring you powerful messages in Hindi. These patriotic quotes, wishes, HD images, and photos are perfect for sending along through all the online messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram and also works the best for a powerful Facebook post.

In the late 1920s, he led the young, and radical wing of the INC. But after he became the president of the party, in 1938, there were differences with Mahatma Gandhi. He was ousted. But that did not impact his continued struggle against the British. Bose’s death may be shrouded in mystery, but his legacy continues to inspire generations, even today. On his birth anniversary, the citizens remember him and his struggles to gain the country its independence. You can honour Netaji’s birth anniversary by sharing these Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 patriotic quotes, HD images, wishes, powerful messages in Hindi, WhatsApp stickers and more.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Hindustan Ke Liye Garv Ka Divas Hai Kyunki Aaj Humare Desh Ke Sabse Veer Purush Ka Janam Divas Hai. Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Ki Hardik Badhai!

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhagyashali Hain Hum Ki Humne Uss Dharti Par Janam Liya Jis Dharti Par Shri Subhash Chandra Bose Ne Janam Liya. Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnaye.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Ke Din Hum Apne Aap Se Yeh Vaada Karein Ki Hum Sada Hi Unke Dikhaye Raste Par Chalenge Aur Desh Ki Seva Karenge.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Watch Video: Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Wishes

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp is known for its amazing collection of stickers that can be used to commemorate significant days. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. Celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary by sharing the above patriotic messages and powerful quotes by Subhas Chandra Bose.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2021 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).