New Year's resolutions are promises or commitments that individuals make at the beginning of a new year to bring about positive change in their lives. These resolutions often reflect personal aspirations for self-improvement, growth, and well-being. As you observe New Year 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a list of 5 New Year resolutions that you can try.

In the spirit of a fresh start, a food resolution for the new year entails a commitment to cultivating healthier eating habits and a more conscious relationship with food. This could involve exploring new cooking techniques, embracing plant-based meals, and prioritizing mindful eating practices. Whether incorporating weekly meal prep for convenience, reducing added sugar intake, or learning a new culinary skill, the goal is to make sustainable and positive changes to one's diet.

1. Explore Healthy Cooking Techniques: Resolve to experiment with new, healthier cooking methods like grilling, baking, steaming, or air frying. This can be a fun way to discover new recipes while making your meals more nutritious.

2. Incorporate More Plant-Based Meals: Consider incorporating more plant-based meals into your diet. Whether it's participating in Meatless Mondays or exploring vegetarian or vegan recipes, increasing your plant-based intake can have positive effects on your health.

3. Meal Prep for Convenience: Make a resolution to engage in weekly meal prep. This can save time during busy weekdays, ensure healthier eating choices, and reduce the temptation to opt for less nutritious convenience foods.

4. Mindful Eating Practices: Practice mindful eating by savouring each bite, paying attention to your body's hunger and fullness cues, and avoiding distractions like screens during meals. This can promote healthier eating habits and a better relationship with food.

5. Support Local and Sustainable: Make a commitment to support local farmers and choose sustainable food options. This can involve shopping at local markets, buying seasonal produce, and making environmentally conscious choices in your food purchases.

The key to successful food resolutions is to set realistic and achievable goals. Gradual changes are often more sustainable, leading to long-term positive habits.

