Nirajala Ekadashi 2020 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, Messages, Instagram Stories And SMS to Send on Auspicious Occasion

Nirjala Ekadashi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nirajala Ekadashi is one of the most significant Hindu observances. This day falls during the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. It coincides with the Gregorian months of May or June. Nirajala Ekadashi 2020 falls on June 2. Ekadashi means the eleventh day of a fortnight. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva during which devotees fast and offer prayers. As we observe Nirajala Ekadashi 2020, we bring to you wishes, messages and HD images which you can share with those observing the day. Our list also includes WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, SMS, messages and wishes to send on the day.

The day is called Nirjala which in Hindi means to avoid even a drop of water. The Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bheemaseni Ekadashi, named after Bheema of the Mahabharata. He was the second son of Kunti and King Pandu. However, as Bheema loved control his hunger and always wanted food. He was angered at himself for disrespecting Lord Vishnu and so Bheema met Maharishi Vyasa to seek a solution to this problem. After meeting the sage, Bheema began observing Nirjala Ekadashi. Bheema was told that by fasting on this date, he would be able to get all benefits of all other Ekadashis. Meanwhile, send these wishes and messages to celebrate Nirjala Ekadashi.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nirjala Ekadashi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

HappyNirjala Ekadashi Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nirjala Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings. You can also download Nirjala Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it your closed ones. We wish you all a Happy Nirjala Ekadashi!