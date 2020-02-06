Primary Reasons Why People Start Smoking Cigarettes and Why It Gets So Difficult To Kick the Habit

Smoking (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Cigarette smoking is still considered to be one of the leading causes of preventable death. And while this is one of the biggest reasons to quit smoking, there are still other reasons why people don't try to kick off the habit. But knowing the dangerous side effects, what is it that is motivating people to keep on smoking? It turns out that many factors contributes to the smoking hold in the world. Here's a low-down of all of them.

1. Poverty Is the Biggest Predator of Smoking

If we analyse, poverty is more prevalent in the lowest income groups. According to the CDC, people who live below the federal poverty level smoke cigarettes as compared to 15 percent of the people who live above it. As companies are aware of this, they focus on more deprived neighbourhoods.

2. Peer Pressure Encourages Smoking

While corporate environments often discourage smoke, that is not the case with people working outside independently. Societal pressure and peer pressure are one of the primary reasons why people experiment with smoking and continue breeding the habit. Is Vaping Safer than Smoking? 4 Important Questions Answered About Electronic Cigarettes.

3. Lack of Education

Did you know that only five percent of people with post-doctorate degree smoke as compared to 43 percent of the people with a bachelor's degree? Although socioeconomic reasons can play a role here, it is also possible that people with lower education levels are unaware of the risks of smoking. The Effects of Tobacco Smoking and Consumption on Every Organ of Your Body.

4. Mental Illness Lead to Self-Medicate With Cigarettes

People with a mental condition are more likely to smoke. You know that smoking has an impact on the brain and makes people feel better. So, researchers believe that some people may be smoking to self-medicate. The temptation to self-medicate may also be higher in people who do not have access to health coverage.

5. Tax-Free Cigarettes

Cigarettes are sold more when they are not taxed. In some places, cigarettes are exempted from local and state access which makes the ordinary people more likely to get their hands on them. E-Cigarette Ban in India: Vaping Vs Tobacco Smoking, Which is Safer?

6. The Withdrawal Symptoms

For smokers, quitting smoking is the toughest thing they will ever do. The withdrawal symptoms make it even more challenging to give up on tobacco.

But as difficult as quitting smoking gets, with the right tools, you will be able to kick off the habit both physically and mentally.