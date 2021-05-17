Observed on May 17 every year, Constitution Day is a national day of Norway and is an official public holiday. Norwegians refer to this day as syttende mai which literally means seventeenth May, Grunnlovsdagen ("Constitution Day"), or Nasjonaldagen ("National Day"). On this special day, here's everything you need to know about Norwegian Constitution Day.

Norway Constitution Day 2021 Date:

May 17 is a celebration of the Norwegian Constitution, which was signed on the 17th of May 1814 in Eidsvoll.

History and Celebrations of Constitution Day in Norway

On May 17, 1814, the Constitution of Norway was signed at Eidsvoll. The constitution elected the Crown Prince of Denmark and Norway, Christian Frederick, as the king. While full independence was not achieved until June 7, 1905, Norwegians celebrate May as the National Day.

The celebrations gained momentum in 1822 when popular Norwegian writer Henrik Wergeland gave a public speech on Constitution Day. The Norwegian parliament first celebrated constitution day in 1836.

The highlights of Constitution Day are the children’s parades. Each elementary school arranges its own parade and marches through the local community.

After the parade, there are games, film shows and entertainments, and plenty of ice cream and hot dogs. In addition to children's processions, there are parades for the public (borgertog), where everyone is allowed to join.

