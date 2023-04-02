Holy Week is the annual observance that marks the last days of Lord Jesus Christ on Earth. The week-long observances follow Jesus’ journey through Jerusalem and finally end as people celebrate the resurrection of Christ on Easter Day. The first day of Holy Week is marked by Palm Sunday. Holy Week 2023 will begin on April 2 (Palm Sunday 2023) and go on till April 8 - Holy Saturday. Easter 2023 will be celebrated on April 9. An integral part of the Palm Sunday celebration is witnessing the Palm Sunday Mass at various churches across the world. While many strive to attend church on this day, those who cannot still experience the blessed visuals of the Palm Sunday 2023 Mass online at various live streams. Palm Sunday 2023 Messages, Photos & HD Images: Send Hymns, Biblical Quotes, Verses, SMS & GIFs To Observe the First Day of Holy Week.

Palm Sunday is the first day of Holy Week and is a movable feast which marks Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem. Celebrated on the Sunday before Easter, Palm Sunday usually involves people attending the Sunday mass and exchanging Palm leaves which are significant to the story of Jesus Christ's entry to Jerusalem. According to the Bible, people waved palm leaves to welcome Him into Jerusalem. These palm leaves, blessed by the clergy, are woven into crosses and kept at one’s home, next to their Christian art.

As we celebrate Palm Sunday 2023, here are some of the best Palm Sunday Live Streams you can watch online.

The celebration of Palm Sunday also marks the beginning of the last week of Lent for those who observe the stringent 40-day fast. We hope the Palm Sunday celebration brings all the love, light and happiness into your life. Happy Palm Sunday 2023!

