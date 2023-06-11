Pandharpur Wari is a 21-day festival celebrated by Hindus across Maharashtra, which culminates at the Vithoba Temple in Pandharpur. Pandharpur Wari 2023 began on June 10 and will culminate on the occasion of Ashada Ekadashi on June 29. Through the next few weeks, the Palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram will be taken across several stops and thousands of devotees on foot will head towards Vitoba Temple. As we celebrate the beginning of Pandharpur Wari 2023, people are sure to share Happy Pandharpur Wari 2023 wishes and messages, Sant Tukaram Maharaj And Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi 2023 greetings, Pandharpur Wari images and wallpapers, Happy Pandharpur Wari WhatsApp stickers and Facebook pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Pandharpur Wari is believed to date back 700-800 years. It involves carrying the paduka of a saint in a palkhi, most notably of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram, from their respective shrines to Pandharpur. Many pilgrims join this procession on foot. The entire festival is dedicated to celebrating Lord Vittal. Devotees reaching the pilgrimage often sing songs and aartis that appease Lord Vittal and hope to appease the almighty. Devotees from across Maharashtra and nearby areas leave for Pandharpur, wearing holy basil beads and singing the glories of Vithoba and songs like "Gyanba Tukaram", commemorating the saints.

Many devotees will follow the Pandharpur Wari 2023 over the various stops and join from any of the places on this journey to reach the Vithoba Temple. As we prepare to celebrate Pandharpur Wari 2023, here are some Happy Pandharpur Wari 2023 wishes and messages, Sant Tukaram Maharaj And Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi 2023 Greetings, Pandharpur Wari Images and Wallpapers, Happy Pandharpur Wari WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

On the last day of Pandharpur Wari celebration - on Ashadda Ekadashi or Shayani Ekadashi, these devotees take a holy dip into the Bhima river and then visit the Vithoba temple to offer their prayers. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and safe Pandharpur Wari 2023!

