LGBT+ History Month is an annual observance dedicated to celebrating the history, contributions, and struggles of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other queer (LGBT+) communities around the world. The annual event serves as an opportunity to recognise the achievements of LGBT+ individuals in various fields, raise awareness of injustices, and encourage greater acceptance and equality. The month is observed in different countries at different times. In the United Kingdom, LGBT+ History Month is observed during February, which also coincides with a major celebration of the 2003 abolition of Section 28.

In the United States, Canada, Armenia, Romania, the Netherlands, Southeast Asia, and Australia, it is celebrated in October to coincide with National Coming Out Day on October 10 and to commemorate the first and second marches on Washington in 1979 and 1987 for LGBT rights. In Berlin, the capital of Germany, it is known as Queer History Month and is celebrated in May.

LGBT History Month in the United Kingdom is celebrated in the month of February.

LGBT+ History Month 2025 Theme

LGBT History Month 2025 theme is "Activism and Social Change."

LGBT+ History Month History

LGBT History Month was founded by Missouri high-school history teacher Rodney Wilson in 1994 to educate people about LGBT+ history and foster inclusivity. The month provides role models, builds community, and represents a civil rights statement about the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community. As of 2022, LGBT History Month is a month-long celebration that is specific to Australia, Canada, Cuba, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States. Pride Month 2024 Theme, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Month That Celebrates the LGBTQ Community.

In the UK, the LGBT+ History Month was initiated by Sue Sanders and Paul Patrick, then co-chairs of Schools OUT UK, and first took place in February 2005. After Patrick's death in 2008, Tony Fenwick became co-chair alongside Sanders, then later CEO. In 2016 he was awarded an MBE on behalf of the charity. LGBT+ History Month is an annual event in the United Kingdom taking place every February and is intended as a means to raise awareness of, and combat prejudice against the LGBT community while celebrating its achievement and diversity and making it more visible.

LGBT+ History Month Significance

LGBT History Month serves as an opportunity to learn about the different aspects of LGBT+ culture, rights, and activism. The month plays a crucial role in promoting diversity and educating people about the ongoing struggles faced by the LGBT+ community. Over time, it has grown into a global movement, with organisations, schools, and communities hosting events, lectures, and exhibitions that highlight the impact of LGBT+ figures and movements.

