Quick 5-Minute Vat Purnima 2020 Mehndi Designs For Hands: Simple Henna Patterns to Apply at Home For The Hindu Festival! Watch Easy Mehandi Design Videos

Vat Purnima 2020 is approaching, and there is so much to do. From preparing the ingredients required during fasting to puja samagri and of course, making henna patterns in your hands and legs, married women in India are totally busy preparing for this upcoming event. Vat Purnima, also known as Vat Savitri is a Hindu celebration observed by married women, especially in Mithila and in the Western Indian states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and some regions of Uttar Pradesh. Women apply henna or Mehendi in varying designs and patterns on this day. But if you are running short of time and looking out for quick and easy henna patterns, we are here to your rescue. As Vat Purnima 2020 or Vat Savitri 2020 approaches, in this article, we bring you 5-minute mehndi designs and patterns that you can make during this auspicious festival. We have also attached quick videos that will guide you to make mehndi designs quickly during Vat Purnima 2020.

According to the Hindu belief, Vat Savitri is observed for the well-being of their husbands. Women wake up early in the morning, take a bath and get attired in bridal outfits. They put mehndi on their hands, wear bangles and jewellery to go worship banyan tree, offer vermillion, sandalwood, akshat and flowers. Applying henna on hands is considered as one of the sixteen adornments of the bride in the Hindu ritual. It is a custom, and women follow it ritually on annual and religious occasions. Below, we bring you quick and easy videos of Vat Savitri 2020 mehndi designs that you can create in just five-minutes.

Watch Video: Quick Vat Purnima Mehndi Design

Watch Video: Gol Tikki Mehndi Design

Watch Video: Easiest Henna Pattern to Make

Watch Video: Mehndi Design for Vat Purnima

These are a few videos that can be of great help while you quickly make henna patterns and designs on your hands to observe Vat Purnima 2020. We hope the occasion of Vat Purnima 2020 brings you good luck and marital bliss.