Vat Savitri 2020 Easy Mehndi Design Ideas: Simple Tricks to Make Indian and Arabic Henna Patterns On Your Hands For Vat Purnima

Henna patterns (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Vat Savitri is the annual Hindu festival that is celebrated by married women in North India, Maharashtra, Gujarat and some south Indian states as well. This festival is commemorated by observing the strict Vat Savitri Vrat or Vat Purnima Vrat, based on the state you belong to. While Vat Savitri Puja is celebrated on the Jyeshtha Amavasya in North India, it is observed a fortnight later, on Jyestha Purnima in Maharashtra, Gujarat and southern India states. Vat Savitri Puja 2020 will be celebrated on May 22 in north India. And it is customary for women to dress up in colourful clothing, don Mehendi designs and accessories with beautiful jewellery as they observe this fast. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Mehndi Design Images: New Arabic Henna Patterns and Latest Indian Mehandi Styles to Apply on Hands Easily at Home (Watch Videos).

Vat Savitri Puja is a crucial celebration where married women pray for the long life of their happiness and the continued well-being and prosperity of their entire family. The celebration of this festival stems from the traditional story of Savitri and Satyavan, which captures how a determined and smart-witted Savitri saved her husband from the clasp of death. This day is celebrated by the women dressing up in colourful clothes, Mehendi, sindoor and jewellery to celebrate their marital bliss. The celebrations are bound to be different this year, and most people will be looking to try their hand at making simple and easy Mehendi designs at home. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Katha: Know Story of Savitri and Satyavan, Significance of Savitri Brata Observed by Married Hindu Women.

Watch Video of Easy and Simple 3 Tool Design:

Watch Video of Traditional Mehndi Design

Watch Video of Easy Mehndi Design With Coins:

Watch Video of Traditional Indian Mehndi Design:

Watch Video of Classic Mehndi Design:

We hope that these Mehndi designs help you prepare for Vat Savitri Puja better. One of the key learnings from the story of Satyavan and Savitri is that a woman’s will and dedication can make anything a possibility. We hope that this lesson is remembered as we celebrate the Vat Savitri Puja this year as well. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2020!