Rajasthan Day, or Rajasthan Diwas, is celebrated to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan. Rajasthan Day is an annual observance celebrated every year on March 30. In the year 1949, on this day the four states, namely Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner, joined with the United States of Rajasthan, and the whole region together came to be known as Greater Rajasthan. As you prepare to celebrate the day, here is everything you need to know about Rajasthan Day, its date, history, how it is celebrated and other details.

When is Rajasthan Day?

Rajasthan Day is celebrated every year on March 30 to commemorate the day when the state of Rajasthan came into existence.

History of Rajasthan Day

Rajasthan was formerly known as Rajputana, which means "The Country of the Rajputs". The state is located in the northwest part of the country and is also known as the home of cultural diversity. The meaning of Rajasthan is known as "The Abode of the Rajas". In 1949, Rajputana, along with Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner, joined together, and the whole region became known as Greater Rajasthan. Since then, every year on March 30, this day has been celebrated as Rajasthan Day or Rajasthan Diwas. The state includes exceptional and marvellous features, which include temples, Indus Valley Civilisation ruins, forts, and fortresses in almost every city of Rajasthan. The entire state of Rajasthan is divided into nine regions: Ajmer State, Hadoti, Dhundhar, Gorwar, Shekhawati, Mewar, Marwar, Vagad, and Mewat. All these nine regions are equally rich in their ancestry and artistic contribution.

How is Rajasthan Day Celebrated?

On the day of Rajasthan, every year Rajasthan government organise a celebratory event which includes folk dance and folk music and a parade to commemorate the day.

