Shivaram Hari Rajguru, famously known as Rajguru, was born on August 24, 1908. He was an Indian revolutionary from Maharashtra, who was majorly known mainly for his involvement in the assassination of a British Raj police officer. On March 23, 1931, Rajguru was hanged by the British government along with Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev Thapar. If you are looking for the top trending Rajguru birth anniversary wishes, greetings, and images, then you can download these images from here to send it to your friends and loved ones on Rajguru's birthday today.

On Rajguru's birth anniversary today, people can send these popular images through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat among other social platforms. This will be Rajguru's 112th birth anniversary. Rajguru was born on August 24, 1908 at Khed to Parvati Devi and Harinarain Rajguru in a Marathi Deshashtha Brahmin family. Rajguru became a colleague of Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev, and took part in the assassination of a British police officer, J. P. Saunders, at Lahore in 1928.

Rajguru Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Khed was located at the bank of river Bheema near Pune. His father died when he was only six years old and the responsibility of family fell on his elder brother Dinkar. He received primary education at Khed and later studied in New English High School in Poona. Rajguru was a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, who wanted India to be free from British rule by any means necessary.

