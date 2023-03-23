Mumbai, March 23: The holy month of Ramzan is here. Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and other cities of India will start the fast of the holy month of Ramazan tomorrow, March 24. After the crescent moon of Ramzan was not sighted on Wednesday, March 22, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said that the first day of Ramzan, or Ramadan as it is also known will begin on Friday, March 24. Meanwhile, the month of Sha'ban will be completed today, March 23 before Muslims start Ramadan tomorrow.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and also refrain from consuming food or water while observing the fast. The timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset. Muslims observe Sehri in the morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the Fajr prayer while they break their fast with Iftar, which is observed two minutes after sunset with the Maghrib prayer. If you are living in Bengaluru then scroll down to check the calendar of Ramadan 2023 and know about the sehri and iftar timings. Ramadan 2023 Time Table for Saudi Arabia, UAE: Check Ramzan Calendar, Sehri and Iftar Timings in Riyadh, Dubai and Other Cities.

Ramzan Sehri and Iftar Timetable 2023 For Bengaluru:

Day Sehri Timings Iftar Timings Date 1 05:10 AM 6:32 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 05:09 AM 6:32 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 05:09 AM 6:32 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 05:08 AM 6:32 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 05:07 AM 6:32 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 05:06 AM 6:32 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 05:06 AM 6:32 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 05:05 AM 6:32 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 05:04 AM 6:32 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 05:04 AM 6:32 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 05:03 AM 6:32 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 05:02 AM 6:32 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 05:01 AM 6:33 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 05:01 AM 6:33 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 05:00 AM 6:33 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 04:59 AM 6:33 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 04:59 AM 6:33 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 04:58 AM 6:33 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 04:57 AM 6:33 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 04:56 AM 6:33 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 04:56 AM 6:33 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 04:55 AM 6:33 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 04:54 AM 6:33 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 04:54 AM 6:33 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 04:53 AM 6:34 PM 17 Apr 2023 26 04:52 AM 6:34 PM 18 Apr 2023 27 04:52 AM 6:34 PM 19 Apr 2023 28 04:51 AM 6:34 PM 20 Apr 2023 29 04:50 AM 6:34 PM 21 Apr 2023

While fasting during Ramzan is mandatory, members of the Muslim community are also advised to recite the Holy Quran and indulge in prayers. It is believed that observing fast during Ramadan - the holiest month helps Muslims develop self-discipline, self-restraint, and be kind and generous towards others. Those who are not keeping well and pregnant women among others are allowed to skip fasting. Meanwhile, indulging in sexual intercourse during the fasting period of Ramzan is strictly prohibited.

