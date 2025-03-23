Kolkata, March 23: Ramadan 2025 commenced on March 2 and has now entered its final phase, with 22 days of fasting completed. On Monday, March 24, Muslims in India will observe the 23rd Roza (fast). This holy month is marked by fasting, prayers, charity, and good deeds. Muslims observe fasts starting from Sehri (pre-dawn meal) to Iftar (meal at sunset). Since sunrise and sunset times differ across various regions, it is essential to follow a Ramadan timetable to keep track of the exact fasting hours. Below are the Sehri time and Iftar time for the 23rd Roza on March 24 in major Indian cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Delhi.

Fasting during Ramadan, one of Islam’s five pillars, is mandatory for healthy adult Muslims. Exemptions apply to the sick, travelers, menstruating women, pregnant individuals, diabetics, and the elderly, who must make up missed fasts later. The holy month concludes with Eid al-Fitr, a joyous celebration marking the end of fasting. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:26 AM

Iftar Time: 6:52 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:01 AM

Iftar Time: 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 4:48 AM

Iftar Time: 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 4:21 AM

Iftar Time: 5:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:04 AM

Iftar Time: 6:29 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:22 AM

Iftar Time: 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:10 AM

Iftar Time: 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 4:59 AM

Iftar Time: 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:08 AM

Iftar Time: 6:41 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:04 AM

Iftar Time: 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:04 AM

Iftar Time: 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 4:32 AM

Iftar Time: 6:04 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 4:05 AM

Iftar Time: 5:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:16 AM

Iftar Time: 6:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:24 AM

Iftar Time: 6:53 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:00 AM

Iftar Time: 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 24 (23rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time): 5:02 AM

Iftar Time: 6:36 PM

As Muslims in India observe the 23rd Roza on March 24, it is essential to adhere to the specified Sehri and Iftar timings to maintain the sanctity of the fast. Engaging in additional prayers, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity during this period enhances the spiritual experience and fosters a sense of community and compassion among individuals. Ramadan 2025 Start and End Dates in India: When Is the First Roza of Ramzan? Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Major Indian Cities and Other Details To Mark the Holiest Month in Islam.

May this Ramadan bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment to all observing the fasts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).