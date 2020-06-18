Rani Laxmi Bai Punyatithi HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Photos of the Queen of Jhansi to Share on Her 162nd Death Anniversary Remembering Her Valour And Courage

The Rani of Jhansi, Lakshmibai, needs no introduction. She remains to be one of the most cult personalities in Indian history. Her contribution to India’s freedom struggle is well-documented. It will be Rani Lakshmibai’s 162nd death anniversary on June 18, this Thursday. People observe the day as a mark of respect for India’s valiant freedom fighter. They send across motivating and inspiring Rani Lakshmibai images and wallpapers to commemorate the legend of Queen of Jhansi. If you, too, are searching for the latest Rani Lakshmibai death anniversary pictures and HD wallpapers, then you stop your search on the internet here, as we have covered it all for you. Remembering The Brave Queen of Jhansi Who Embraced Martyrdom For Motherland.

Rani Lakshmibai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Rani of Jhansi Lakshmibai Quote (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “If defeated and killed on the field of battle, we shall surely earn eternal glory and salvation.”

Rani Laxmi Bai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Rani Lakshmi Bai Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “I shall not surrender my Jhansi.”

Rani of Jhansi Lakshmibai Quote (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “My late husband devoted his attention to the art of Peace, and not to keeping up even the semblance of a warlike state.”

It is a known fact that Rani Lakshmibai was a cult figure in Indian history. She was one of the many big names who valiantly contributed – and sacrificed their lives – in India’s First War of Independence in 1857, also known as the Indian Rebellion of 1857. It is a little-known fact that her real name was Manikarnika Tambe. She breathed her last at a very young age, i.e. 29, on June 18, 1858. As June 18 nears, we at LatestLY, wish her soul rests in peace and thank her enough for her significant role in Indian Mutiny of 1857. Do share these popular and best images and wallpapers of Rani Lakshmibai as a tribute on her death anniversary.

