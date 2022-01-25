Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas in Hindi) is a significant day in the history of India. It commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, and made the country into a republic. For Indian Republic Day 2022, we bring a collection of Happy Republic Day 2022 wishes in Hindi, Republic Day images, Gantantra Diwas images, Republic Day SMS, Happy 73rd Republic Day greetings, patriotic quotes for Republic Day, Gantantra Diwas wishes, Gantantra Diwas messages and more to share on the day. Republic Day Images & Gantantra Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Republic Day 2022 With WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Patriotic Quotes and Greetings.

The country will be celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year on January 26. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there won't be and chief minister to grace the event. Every year the president of India distributes the Padma awards to the civilians of India, which is the second-highest civilian award after Bharat Ratna. People greet one and all by saying Happy Republic Day. As you celebrate this day of significance in Indian history, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of beautiful HD Wallpapers, Facebook messages, WhatsApp stickers and GIF images that you can send to wish all your relatives Happy Republic Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Constitution Is Not a Mere Lawyer’s Document, It Is a Vehicle of Life, and Its Spirit Is Always the Spirit of Age.” – BR Ambedkar

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Thousand Salutes to the Great Nation of Ours. May It Become Even More Prosperous. Wish You a Very Happy Republic Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in the Mind, Strength in the Words, Pureness in Our Blood, Pride in Our Souls, Zeal in Our Hearts, Let’s Salute Our India on Republic Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wisdom – Comes Not From Age, but From Education and Learning. Happy Republic Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Remember the Golden Heritage of Our Country and Feel Proud To Be a Part of India. Happy Republic Day

The Indian constituent assembly adopted the constitution on November 26, 1949, but it came into effect one year later, on January 26, 1950, with a democratic government system. The constitution is the supreme law that lays down a framework that demarcates fundamental political code, structure, procedures, powers, and duties of government institutions and sets out fundamental rights, directive principles, and citizens' duties.

This day is declared a national holiday throughout the country. People enjoy the live telecast of the Republic Day ceremony from their homes. The ceremony includes a showcase of India's defence capabilities, cultural and social heritage. It also presents the rich culture and heritage of the country from different states. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send to all your friends to greet them Happy Republic Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Republic Day 2022!

