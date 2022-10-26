Bestu Varas is the first day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. It is observed as New Year's Day in the state of Gujarat, which is why Bestu Varas is also known as Gujarati New Year or Gujarati Nav Varsh. This year, Bestu Varas 2022 is observed on Wednesday, October 26. People greet each other and exchange New Year wishes, saying Sal Mubarak or Nutan Varshabhinandan. Here's a collection of Gujarati New Year with Bestu Varas 2022 messages, Sal Mubarak images, Nutan Varshabhinandan 2022 wishes and Happy New Year 2022 HD wallpapers you can download and send to all your near and dear ones. Gujarati Nav Varsh 2022 Wishes & Nutan Varshabhinandan Images: Bestu Varas HD Wallpapers and Saal Mubarak Greetings To Celebrate Gujarati New Year.

Bestu Varas is observed with great zeal all over Gujarat. It is an auspicious day known as people open new account books on this day and worship Goddess Lakshmi, praying for profits in the coming year. The traditional account books are known as Chopda, and people observe the day with Chopda Puja. Closing their old account books, people express gratitude for a successful financial year and worship Goddess Lakshmi. The day is filled with positivity, and people meet and greet their friends and family. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Bestu Varas 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Warm Wishes to You and Your Family on the First and Most Joyous Day of Varsha Pratipada. Nutan Varshabhinandan! Saal Mubarak 2022!

Happy New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead — Nutan Varshabhinandan to You and Everyone Else at Home. Happy Gujarati New Year 2022.

Happy New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Gujarati New Year, Let Us Hope for a Bright, Peaceful and Healthy Future. Nutan Varshabhinandan! Saal Mubarak 2022!

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Joyous Occasion of Gujarati New Year, Here’s Praying That Shri Krishna Blesses You With Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity. Nutan Varshabhinandan. Jai Shri Krishna. Saal Mubarak 2022!

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Family. Nutan Varshabhinandan. Happy Gujarati New Year 2022.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes for Bestu Varas As New Account Books Are Opened on the Day

On this day, people wear new clothes, visit temples, and meet friends and relatives. People decorate their houses, and women prepare sweets and snacks, which are distributed among neighbours. You can download messages on Bestu Varas 2022 and send them to all your loved ones with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone on the first day of the Gujarati New Year!

