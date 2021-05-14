Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021! As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who is the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje's birth anniversary is celebrated on May 14. But this year the celebrations may be on the down-low because of the lockdown which means no gatherings or big events BUT you can send these amazing Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti HD Images and Wallpaper for free download online to wish each other on the occasion. Check out the best list of wishes, WhatsApp messages, photos of Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Wallpapers to send your loved ones.

At the age of nine, Sambhaji Maharaj was sent as a political hostage to live with Raja Jai ​​Singh of Amber. Shivaji tried to get him a good education like a prince. Along with studies, he also gained command over war skills. To celebrate his birth anniversary you can send across these latest Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 HD images and wallpapers & picture messages as well. These creative Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes can be converted into GIFs and videos as well.

Every year on May 14, people celebrate Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti as a tribute to his contribution to the Maratha reign. Sambhaji's journey to the throne was also full of challenges, but he ruled for 9 years. People can download these newest Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 pictures and HD wallpapers, and share them on popular social messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike, Telegram, etc. found below:

Sambhaji Jayanti wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Happy Sambhaji Jayanti to everyone!

Message reads: Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vel Aala Tar Pran Deu, Pan Swabhiman Amcha Zukat Nahi, Sahyadri Putra Amhi Ugach Kunachya Vatela Jat Nahi, Aalch Jar Koni Adava, Ubha Chirlyashivay Sodat Nahi. Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti!

Sambhaji Bhosale lost his mother at the age of 2 and was raised by Jijabai. Jijabai taught Sambhaji Bhosle the values ​​and rites that gave him spiritual power. Sambhaji, along with Peshwa Moropant Pingale in 1672, led the Maratha army for the first time in the victorious campaign of Maratha suzerainty of Kolwan in 1672.

