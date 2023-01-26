Saraswati Puja, also known as Vasant Panchami, is a Hindu festival observed in honour of Goddess Saraswati. She is believed to be the goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology. Saraswati Puja 2023 will be observed on Thursday, January 26. People worship Goddess Saraswati and offer yellow flowers and Prasad on this day. In India, devotees can visit various Saraswati temples to worship the goddess Saraswati on this auspicious day. As you observe Saraswati Puja 2023 on Vasant Panchami, we at LatestLY have curated a list of Saraswati temples that you can visit to celebrate the auspicious day.

Gnana Saraswati in Basara

In Basara temple, devotees worship the goddess in the form of Gnana Saraswati. It is located on the banks of the Godavari river at Basar, Telangana. It is one of the most famous Saraswati temples in the Indian subcontinent.

Prouda Saraswati in Kashmir (POK)

It is believed that the goddess Saraswati used to appear in front of Matanga Maha Muni’s son Shandilya in a place called Saradavanam in West Kashmir. Hence, the famous Prouda Saraswati temple has been erected. Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes & Saraswati Puja HD Images.

Maha Saraswati in Kaleswaram

Situated in the vicinity of Kaleswara temple in Kaleswaram, it is one of the popular temples to worship the goddess in the Maha Saraswati form.

Panachikkad Saraswati Temple

This popular Saraswati temple situated in Kerala is also known as Dakshina Mookambika Temple. It houses the deity Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped before Goddess Saraswati.

Shree Saraswati Temple in Pushkar (Rajasthan)

This temple exhibits brilliant workmanship and a Hindu pattern of architecture. Many tourists specially visit Pushkar to worship the goddess Saraswati at this temple.

Goddess Saraswati is the goddess of intellect, wisdom, music, culture etc. Therefore, Saraswati Puja is observed with great enthusiasm in these famous Saraswati temples. Wishing everyone a Happy Saraswati Puja 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2023 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).