Sawan Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Shravan month. Pradosh Vrat is observed on Trayodashi Tithi of every month and the first Pradosh fast of Sawan will be observed on Monday, July 25. This is the Som Pradosh fast of Sawan which is kept for the fulfilment of wishes. On this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped methodically in Pradosh Muhurta. If you wish to worship Bholenath on this day we have for you the date of Pradosh fast, puja muhurta, shubh yoga etc. before Sawan. While Pradosh fasts of the whole year are important, two Pradosh fasts of Sawan month have special significance as they fall in the favourite month of Lord Shiva. The month of Sawan is dear to Bholenath and by observing the Pradosh fast of this month, one gets eternal results. Sawan Shivratri 2022 Date and Time in India: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Masik Shivaratri of July Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sawan First Pradosh Vrat 2022 Date

According to the Panchang, the Trayodashi date of the Krishna Paksha of Sawan is starting from 04:15 pm on Monday, July 25, and this date will end the next day at 06:46 pm on Tuesday, July 26. Pradosh Muhurta for Shiva worship in Trayodashi Tithi is being received only on 25th July, so Pradosh Vrat will be kept on 25th July.

Pradosh Vrat 2022 Puja Shubh Muhurta

On July 25, the auspicious time for the worship of Som Pradosh is from 07.17 in the evening to 09.21 in the night. On this day, more than two hours will be available for Shiva worship.

Sawan Pradosh 2022 Puja Vidhi

Since the word 'Pradosh' means 'evening', this puja should be done in the evening. Take bath before sunrise on the day of the Pradosh fast. After that, one must meditate on Shiva, take a vow of fasting and tell your wishes to the lord. Do not eat any kind of food during this fast. The person fasting on this day should use abusive words and follow celibacy.

Again, after taking bath again before sunset, worship should be done in the evening. Before starting the worship, the place should be sanctified by sprinkling Ganga water and smearing it with cow dung. After the completion of the puja, reading the story of Pradosh fast and seeking blessings of Shiva one must pray for forgiveness with folded hands in front of Shiva and repeat your wish.

Soma Pradosh Vrat in Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga

The first Monday of Sawan fasting is in Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga. Both these yogas are being formed at the same time. On July 25, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga are starting at 05:38 in the morning and end at 01:06 in the night. The auspicious time of this day starts from 12 noon till 12.55 pm. The Rahu Kaal of this day is from 07.21 in the morning to 09.03 in the morning.

Charity is Considered Auspicious

On this day, you can increase the auspicious results manifold by doing charity and worshipping Lord Shiva with full rituals. According to religious scriptures, this auspicious combination made on Sawan Som Pradosh fast will prove to be more auspicious.

It is believed that if this fast and worship is not done according to the rules and regulations, then the virtue of fasting is not achieved. Therefore, it is necessary to have knowledge of its rules and worship method before observing Pradosh fast. The methods of Pradosh fasting are mentioned in Skanda Purana. One is about the fast for 24 hours without eating, in the other there one can eat fruits but after sunset. Devotees can fast according to their strength and ability, but the same rule has to be kept in every fast. In the evening, after worshipping Shiva, the fast is broken.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

