The festival of Shivaratri will be celebrated on 6 August 2021. Sawan Shivratri is called Masik Shivaratri of Sawan. Lord Shiva is worshipped on this day and also the entire month of Sawan which is said to be dedicated to the Bholenath. Mahadev is pleased by the devotees who worship Lord Shiva in the form of Shivling on this day and fulfill their wishes. Sawan Shivratri 2021 Date in August & Shubh Muhurat: Shravan Shivaratri Puja Vidhi, Holy Fasting Rituals, Significance and Celebrations.

However, it is important to worship Lord Shankar with proper dedication and rituals. Here are a few Sawan Shivratri dos and don'ts you must abide by to please Lord Shiva:

It is believed that by worshiping Shivalinga made of flowers on Sawan Shivaratri, one gets the blessings.

For the attainment of health, Shiva devotees should anoint the Shivling made by mixing barley, wheat and rice flour on the day of Sawan Shivaratri with rituals.

Black-coloured clothes should not be worn at all during Sawan Shivratri fast.

One should not get angry during Sawan Shivratri fast or else Lord Shiva gets angry.

Sour things should not be consumed at any cost during Sawan Shivratri fast. This reduces the auspicious benefits of fasting.

On the day of the Sawan Shivratri fast, one should not bring bad thoughts about any other person.

One should also stay away from Tamsic food.

On the day of the Sawan Shivratri fast, peace and harmony should be maintained in the family, any kind of quarrel with anyone in the house should be avoided. Sawan Shivratri 2021 Wishes: Best Lord Shiva Festival Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages And HD Images To Celebrate The Auspicious Day.

Sawan Shivratri has special significance in Hinduism. On this day, to please Lord Mahadev, Shiva devotees worship him by keeping a fast. It is said that Lord Shiva fulfills all the wishes of the devotees. The time of Nishita Kaal Puja on Sawan Shivratri will be from 12:06 am to 12:48 pm late at night. The total time of Sawan Shivratri Puja this year is 43 minutes.

