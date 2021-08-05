Sawan Shivaratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi (fourteenth day) in the dark phase of the Hindu Month. This day is also known as Maas Shivratri, and devotees of Lord Shiva observe day-long fasts and revere the Shiv Ling on this day. Sawan Shivaratri 2021 will be commemorated on August 06. There are various specific rituals that are conducted on Sawan Shivaratri. And as we prepare to celebrate Sawan Shivaratri 2021, here is everything you need to know about this day, Sawan Shivaratri 2021 Date, how to celebrate Sawan Shivaratri, Sawan Shivaratri Puja Vidhi and more. Sawan Shivratri 2021 Wishes: Best Lord Shiva Festival Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages And HD Images To Celebrate The Auspicious Day.

When is Sawan Shivaratri 2021?

As mentioned above, Sawan Shivaratri will be celebrated on August 06 this year. The celebration falls on the fourteenth day in the dark phase of Sawan month. Since the entire month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the Shivratri that falls in this month is considered to be highly auspicious, second only to the commemoration of Maha Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri Puja Vidhi & Timing

There are various rituals that are followed to celebrate Sawan Shivratri or Masa Shivratri. People observe a night-long Jagran, singing songs to please Lord Shiva and conduct various pujas to appear Lord Shiva at specific times. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins on August 06, 2021, at 06:28 PM and will go on till 07:11 PM on August 07, 2021. During this time, devotees observe a night-long vigil while fasting in the name of Lord Shiva. Here are the important Puja timings that devotees need to consider.

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 07:12 PM to 09:58 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:58 PM to 12:44 AM, Aug 07

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:44 AM to 03:31 AM, August 07

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:31 AM to 06:17 AM, August 07

The most important part of the night-long Puja is the Nishita Kaal Puja Time which needs to be done between 12:22 AM and 01:07 AM on August 07.

Shravan Shivratri Celebrations

Shravan Shivratri celebrations are filled with stringent night-long fasts that can be broken during Prana time, which falls on August 07 from 6.17 AM to 3.58 PM. Devotees often get together to sing songs and aartis of Lord Shiva all night long. Visiting Shiva temples and offering milk and water to the Shiv Ling is also an auspicious practice on this day. Many also make delicious delicacies and offerings to Lord Shiva in efforts to appease him and pray for penance.

The entire month of Shravan is said to be dedicated to righting our past wrongs and seeking Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s blessings for a happy and prosperous future. We hope that this Sawan Shivratri brings you one step closer to all the happiness and peace you deserve. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2021!

