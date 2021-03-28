Laylat-ul-Bara or Shab-e-Barat is the Night Of Freedom (from hell) celebrated by muslims via prayers, recitation of holy quran and contemplation between the 14th and 15th of Islamic month Shaban. This night is considered to be the night of "barakat" wherein God's blessings and mercy descend upon every fibre of whatever is created. During this night in middle of shaban, muslims perform prayers and ask for forgiveness as it is said that in the last portion of this night God asks if there is someone who can ask for forgiveness; come and get blessed. To mark the observance, here we bring you Shab-e-Barat greetings, forgiveness quotes, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak images, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak WhatsApp messages, Shab-e-Barat Shayari in Urdu and Hindi, Shab-e-Barat HD wallpapers, Shab-e-Barat status, GIF greetings and so on so that you can download them for free and share with your closed ones.

Muslims perform various religious practices during this night with special recitations of Surah-e-Ikhlas (3 times), Surah-e-Naas and Surah-e-Yaseen then make Dua-e-Nisf-e-Shabaan, and make Dua( wish) and ask Allah to protect Imaan(faith). Muslims believe that by doing so God will forgive them and protect them in His shelter. It is believed, on the night of Shab-e-Barat, the fortunes of individuals are decided for the coming year. Share these Shab-e-Barat Mubarak messages in Hindi, WhatsApp stickers, Shab-E-Barat wishes, Facebook greetings and Signal HD images.

Shab-E-Barat Mubarak 2021 Messages in Hindi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rehmaton Ki Hai Ye Raat, Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath, Manwa Lena Rab Se Har Baat, Duaon Men Rakhna Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aap Ko Shab-e-Barat.

Shab-E-Barat Mubarak 2021 Wishes in Hindi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hawa Ko Khushbu, Fiza Ko Mausum, Chaman Ko Gul Mubarak, Aapko Humari Taraf Se Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.

Shab-E-Barat Mubarak 2021 Greetings in Hindi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Raat Shab-e-Raat Hai, Hamara Nama-E-Amal Tabdeel Hone Wala Hi. Yaani Humari Zindagi Ki Ek or Kitaab Band Hone Wali Hai. Main Nahi Chahta Ki Meri Kitaab Aap Se Maafi Mangne Se Pehle Band Ho Jay.

Shab-E-Barat Mubarak 2021 Messages in Hindi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Agar Mujhse Koi Galti Ho Gai Ho Toh Plz Dil Se Maaf Kar Dena. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak

Shab-E-Barat Mubarak 2021 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ya Allah, Main Tujhse Mangta Hun, Aisi Maafi Jiske Baad Gunah Na Ho, Aisi Sehat Jiske Baad Bimari Na Ho, Aisi Raza Jiske Baad Koi Narazgi Na Ho – Aameen. Shab-E-Barat Mubarak.

How to Download Shab-e-Barat 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp Stickers are such a delight when it comes to sending festival wishes and greetings. You can download special Shab-e-Barat 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store online. There are special festive packs replete with Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2021 greetings, quotes on forgiveness, Shab-e-Barat messages, and of course, stickers for WhatsApp. We wish you and your family a blessed Shab-E-Barat!

