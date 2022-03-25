Sheetala Ashtami is the annual commemoration dedicated to Goddess Sheetla and is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Ashtami just after Holi. Sheetala Ashtami 2022 will be celebrated on March 25. People conduct Bosada Puja on this day, and it is widely observed in North Indian states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. People are sure to share Happy Sheetala Ashtami wishes, Sheetala Ashtami 2022 greetings, Basoda Puja WhatsApp Stickers, and Happy Bosada Puja 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to celebrate the day.

Goddess Sheetala is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, who cures chickenpox, measles, sores, ghouls, pustules and other diseases. In efforts to appease Goddess Sheetala, devotees abstain from lighting the gas on the auspicious day of Sheetala Ashtami. Traditionally, the food to be consumed on Sheetala Ashtami is already prepared a day prior, and people often consume cold meals on this day.

An observance similar to Sheetala Ashtami is also observed on the day before Krishna Janmashtami. This observance is Shitala Satam, where no fresh food is cooked, and people offer prayers and sing aartis for Goddess Sheetala. As we prepare to celebrate Sheeala Ashtami 2022, here are some Happy Sheetala Ashtami wishes, Sheetala Ashtami 2022 greetings, Basoda Puja WhatsApp Stickers, and Happy Bosada Puja 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Grace of the Goddess Sheetala Keep Enlightening Your Lives and Bless You and Your Family Members with Her Divine Power. Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Sheetala Protect You From All Demons and Negativity. Sending Warm Wishes on the Occasion of Sheetala Ashtami 2022. Wishing You a Happy Basoda.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Holy Day of Basoda, Let Us Pray for Good Health and Prosperity, Peace, And Endless Joy for our Loved Ones from Maa Sheetla and Seek Her Powerful Blessings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Days are Blissful, Mornings are More Colourful Nowadays. Nature Seems to Have Put on a Beautiful Look as Maa Sheetala is All Set to Bless Us Once Again on the Holy Occasion Of Basoda. Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Go of All Your Worries & Tensions. Put a Smile Back on your Face Because Goddess Sheetala Has Arrived to Protect Us From All Diseases and Health Problems. Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2022!

It is interesting to note that while Sheetala Ashtami is held exactly eight days after Holi by most people, some also celebrate this festival on the first Monday or Friday after Holi festival. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2022!

