Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2021: The occasion of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's birth anniversary, who was a 15th-century saint and is popularly remembered as the founder of Achintya Bheda Abheda. People thought of him as the incarnation of Lord Krishna. Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was a spiritual teacher who founded Gaudiya Vaishnavism. Several traditions are associated with the festive event of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti. If you are searching for more details about Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2021 – its date, rituals, significance, and more, then you have reached the right place.

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2021 Date and Phalguna Purnima Tithi

As per the Hindu Samwat calendar, the festive event of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti is observed on the occasion of Purnima in the holy month of Phalguna. This year, the occasion of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti will be celebrated on March 28, i.e., Sunday.

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2021 Auspicious Timing

535th Birth Anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti 2021 Date – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Phalguna Purnima Tithi Begins – 03:27 AM on March 28, 2021

Phalguna Purnima Tithi Ends – 12:17 AM on Mar 29, 2021

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2021 Puja Vidhi (Ritual) and Samagri List

Devotees follow some rituals on the occasion of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti. People take an early bath during the time of sunrise. It is customary to worship Lord Krishna on this auspicious day as Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was a devout follower of Sri Krishna.

People dress up idols of Lord Krishna in new attires, sing bhajans and prayers in high regards of Sri Krishna throughout the day. Some people observe fasting too, while some observe partial fasting as well.

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti Significance and Celebrations

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti's observance holds cultural significance for a sect of Lord Krishna followers and Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s followers. Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was an avid advocate of Vedic philosophy. He not only popularised Bhakti Yoga but also expounded the’ Maha-mantra of Hare Krishna’. Shri Chaitanya also wrote the popular Shikshashtakam – Gaudiya Sampradaya’s 8 verses in the Sanskrit language – in the 16th century in high praise of Sri Krishna.

To cherish the life and achievements of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, his followers over the world celebrate the occasion of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti ever year. It would be only fitting to pay tributes to the honoured soul and celebrate his birth anniversary for his accomplishments.

