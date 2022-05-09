Sita Navami is the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. It is observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. Sita Navami 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, May 10. Goddess Sita is believed to be the daughter of Goddess Earth or Bhumi Devi. This is because according to a Tamil version of Valmiki’s Ramayana, she was found in the lap of Earth hidden in the ploughed furrow field. As you celebrate Sita Navami 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated HD Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all to send them the greetings for the auspicious day. WhatsApp Stickers, Janaki Jayanti Facebook Greetings, Quotes & SMS To Celebrate This Hindu Festival

Devotees who observe Sita Navami, fast for the long life of their husband. Sita Navami is also known as Janki Navami or Janki Jayanti. People greet each other’s on this day by saying Happy Janki Navami or Janki Jayanti. Here are beautiful HD images and wallpapers of goddess Sita that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to greet them Sita Navami 2022. From Janaki Jayanti Significance to Puja Vidhi, Everything You Need to Know About the Auspicious Day

Some legends state that Goddess Sita was born in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar whereas some state that she was born in Nepal. One of the interesting facts is that Lord Ram was born on the same date in the Chaitra month. Here are beautiful images of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita that you can download and send to all your friends and family to send them the greetings for Sita Navami 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Sita Navami 2022!

