Sita Navami, also known as Sita Jayanti, is an auspicious Hindu occasion that celebrates the birth of the Goddess Sita. The Goddess is considered an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi and is revered for her virtue, devotion, and strength. Sita Navami is celebrated on the navami of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Goddess Sita was born on Tuesday in Pushya Nakshatra. This year, Sita Navami 2025 falls on Monday, May 5, 2025. Sita Navami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Sita Navami With Greetings, Quotes and Messages to Family and Friends.

According to drikpanchang, Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will start at 10:55 am and will last till 13:28 pm on May 5. The Sita Navami Madhyahna Moment will be at 12:11 am. The Navami Tithi begins at 07:35 on May 05, 2025 and ends at 08:38 on May 06, 2025. In this article, let's know more about Sita Navami 2025 date, Sita Navami 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event.

Sita Navami 2025 Date

Sita Navami 2025 falls on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Sita Navami 2025 Timings

Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will start at 10:55 am and will last till 13:28 pm on May 5. The Sita Navami Madhyahna Moment will be at 12:11 am. The Navami Tithi begins at 07:35 on May 05, 2025, and ends at 08:38 on May 06, 2025.

Sita Navami Rituals

On the day of Sita Navami, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes Devotees should light a ghee diya and offer prayers to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita by offering flowers, fruits, and sweets. Many devotees observe a fast, consuming only sattvic foods like fruits, milk, and dry fruit Devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, and special pujas and rituals are performed. On this day, texts from the Ramayana are read and prayers dedicated to Mata Sita are recited. As per religious beliefs, offering food, clothes, and donations to the needy on this day is considered auspicious.

Sita Navami Significance

The day of Sita Navami holds great religious and cultural significance for devotees of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Mata Sita is also known as Janaki as she was the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Mithila. Hence, Sita Navami is also known as Janaki Navami. Sita Mata is considered as the symbol of purity, devotion, courage, and patience.

According to the Ramayana, the infant Sita appeared or manifested from a divine earthen pot in the kingdom of Mithila from a farm field to King Siradhvaja Janaka and Queen Sunayana. This site is identified to be at the Punaura Dham of the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. On this day, married women keep fast on and pray to seek long lives of their husbands. Special celebrations are held at Sita temples across India and Nepal, particularly in Janakpur (Nepal) and Ayodhya.

