Nowruz, also called Navriz, Novruz, Nooruz, Nevruz and Nauryz, is a Persian word where 'Now' means and 'Ruz' means 'day'. Hence, Nowruz signifies a new day. Nawruz is the Iranian New Year celebrated by the ethnic Iranian people. In India, the Parsi community celebrate Nowruz with full fervour. Nowruz 2021 falls on March 20.

"Nowruz marks the first day of spring and is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox, which usually occurs on 21 March. It is celebrated as the beginning of the new year by more than 300 million people all around the world," according to the United Nations.

Nowruz 2021 Date: When is Novruz Celebrated?

Nowruz marks the first day of the first month, called Farvardin, of the Iranian calendar. This date mostly falls in March and is usually celebrated on March 21. However, the date can shift either a day ahead or behind based on the movement of the sun and planets. This year, it falls on March 20.

What is the Significance of Nowruz?

Navroz holds great significance in the Iranian community. It is marked as the day King Jamshid was crowned as the King of Persia. The day of Tahmuras is Yima Khshaeta (later called Jamshid) is generally considered as the beginning of the New Year among Iranian people.

How is Nowruz Celebrated?

Since it is the celebration of a new year, people purchase new clothes and visit family and friends on this day. Nowruz is usually celebrated in the evening by performing certain rituals such as jumping over bonfires and lighting firecrackers. The celebrations also include family coming around the Haft sin table and await the moment of March equinox. Haft seen, also called Haft-seen, is an arrangement of seven foods whose name start with the letter sin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).