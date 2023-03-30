Ram Navami is the celebration of the ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri. As the name suggests, Rama Navami marks Lord Ram's birthday. Lord Ram is the seventh avatar of Vishnu and is a very important Hindu festival. Ram Navami marks the last day of Chaitra Navaratri and is often celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Rama and conducting special Aartis and Abhiseka of idols of the almighty. The celebration of Ram Navami is especially grand in Ayodhya. To mark Ram Navami 2023, people are sure to share Happy Ram Navami 2023 wishes and messages, Rama Navami 2023 Greetings, Happy Ram Navami WhatsApp Stickers, Rama Navami 2023 Images and Wallpapers and Ram Navami Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Ram Navami 2023 Special Bhog Recipes: From Kalakand to Kaju Barfi, List of Sweet Dishes That Can Be Offered As Prasad to Lord Rama.

Rama Navami celebrates the descent of Vishnu as the Rama avatar through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya, Kosala. The occasion of Ram Navami is celebrated by reading the Ram Katha, offering prayers to Lord Ram and visiting the Hindu epic Ramayana. The celebrations of Rama Navami also witness thousands of devotees visiting various popular Ram temples across the country, with particular fanfare witnessed in Ayodhya - which is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. Ratha Yatras, the chariot processions of Rama, Sita, his brother Lakshmana and Hanuman, are taken out at several places. Ram Navami Rangoli Designs: Homely Floral Patterns And Latest Free Hand Rangoli Ideas And Tips For Celebrating The Birth of Shree Ramchandra (Watch Videos).

As we prepare to celebrate Ram Navami 2023, here are some Happy Ram Navami 2023 wishes and messages, Rama Navami 2023 Greetings, Happy Ram Navami WhatsApp Stickers, Rama Navami 2023 Images and Wallpapers and Ram Navami Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with your family and friends.

Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Rama Bring Happiness, Prosperity, Good Health, and Peace to Your Life. Happy Ram Navami.

Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Gleam of Diyas and the Echo of the Chants, May Happiness and Contentment Fill Your Life. Wishing You a Happy Ram Navami

Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Grace of Lord Rama Always Be With You. Wish You a Very Happy and Prosperous Rama Navami!

Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ram Bless Your Family With Health, Wealth, and Prosperity on the Auspicious Occasion of Ram Navami.

Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Happy Ram Navami! May You Achieve Your Goals This Year.

We hope that Ram Navami celebrations bring you all the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Ram Navami 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).