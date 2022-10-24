Tamil Deepavali 2022 will be celebrated on October 24. Diwali is known to be the most important festival for Hindus across the world. And even though the date and reason behind the celebration may be different, Diwali’s significance and the way of celebration remain constant. Tamil Deepavali is celebrated on the day of Naraka Chaturdashi and usually falls on a day before Diwali or Badi Diwali celebration in North India. However, this year, Tamil Deepavali 2022 falls on October 24. As we prepare to celebrate this festival, here is everything you need to know about Tamil Deepavali 2022, Ganga Snanam Time on Tamil Deepavali 2022 and Tamil Deepavali 2022 Muhurat.

When is Tamil Deepavali 2022?

Tamil Deepavali is celebrated on the day of Naraka Chaturdashi and commemorates Goddess Kali slaying the evil demon Narakashura. It is believed that Goddess Kali slayed the evil demon on the occasion of Chaturdashi in the month of Karthik. Sathuradasi Tithi Begins at 18:03 on Oct 23, 2022 and will go on till ̉ 17:27 on Oct 24, 2022. The celebration of Tamil Deepavali begins at Brahma Muhurta during the prevalence of Chaturdashi Tithi. Since this tithi falls on October 24, this day will be celebrated as Tamil Diwali. Happy Diwali 2022: Should You Sleep on the Festival Night or Not? List of Dos and Don’ts To Keep in Mind on Badi Diwali

Deepavali 2022 Puja Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat for Ganga Snan in Tamil Deepavali 2022 - 05:22 am to 06:35 am on October 24.

The Deepavali Puja Muhurat 2022 is the same as Brahma Muhurat. During the prevalence of Brahma Muhurat, people take a very auspicious oil bath before sunrise time and atone for all their sins. Many also refer to this bath as Ganga Snan, and people believe that taking this oil bath helps to have a happy and prosperous beginning to the day. It is believed that Goddess Kali killed the demon during this time. After the bath, people don new clothes, burst firecrackers and indulge in various festive rituals. Diwali 2022: Tamil Nadu Announces Holiday for Education Institutions on October 25

It is interesting to note that this year, Tamil Deepavali will be celebrated on the same day as Diwali or Lakshmi Puja in North India. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Tamil Deepavali.

