Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is majorly celebrated in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The day of Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, a devout follower of Lord Rama and a central character in the epic Ramayana. This year, Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi falls on Thursday, May 22, 2025. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion for 41 days. It starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi Wishes and Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate the Hindu Festival.

Devotees begin a 41-day Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima and conclude it on Hanuman Jayanthi. In 2025, Deeksha begins on Saturday, April 12, 2025, which means the start of the 41-day festival, which ends on the day of Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi on Thursday, May 22. In this article, let’s know more about the Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2025 Date

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2025 falls on Thursday, May 22.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2025 Timings

The Dasami Tithi begins at 03:21 am on May 22 and ends at 01:12 am on May 23, 2025.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi Significance

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi holds great significance for devotees of Lord Hanuman in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, devotion, courage, and selfless service. Devotees in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana mark this auspicious period with great devotion. Unlike the Hanuman Jayanti celebrated in North India (usually in Chaitra month, around March/April), Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi is observed in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, and the celebrations span 41 days.

The day of Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated by visiting Hanuman temples and performing special pujas. Devotees observe a fast and engage in bhajans and kirtans, seeking the blessings of the Lord.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

