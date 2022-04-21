Tiradentes Day is connected to Joaquim Jose da Silva Xavier who was a national Brazilian hero. The holiday commemorates the death anniversary of Tirandentes who was a leading member of the colonial Brazilian revolutionary movement known as Inconfidencia Mineira. Just like every year, Tiradentes Day 2022 will be marked on Thursday, 21st of April. Inconfidencia Mineira was an unsuccessful separatist movement in Brazil in the year 1789. Tiradentes was the independence movement's most enthusiastic propagandist. His ultimate goal was full independence from Portuguese colonial power and the creation of a Brazilian republic. Tiradentes Day is a national holiday and a day off for the general population, and educational institutions and most businesses are closed in Brazil. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

History And Significance Of Tiradentes Day

The history and story of Tiradentes Day date back to the Portugal rule. Portugal was imposing heavy tax burdens on the Brazilian public, despite low gold mining activity. The Brazilians tried to maintain income from the colony. Oppressed by Portugal's rule and influenced by the French Revolution, it was Joaquim Xavier aka Tiradentes who decided to start a liberation movement called Inconfidencia Mineira. The prime focus of the separatist movement was to gain complete independence from Portugal's rule. Joaquim Xavier was a dentist by profession, so during the trial, he adopted the moniker Tiradentes, which is Brazilian for "Tooth Puller".

Tiradentes began to be considered a national hero by the republicans in the late 19th century. On the day of April 21, Tiradentes was hanged in Rio de Janeiro, in the plaza that is today known as Praca Tiradentes. Tiradentes became the national hero of Brazil when they got their full freedom after thirty years. Today, Brazilians recognize the martyrdom day of Tiradentes every year as Tiradentes Day. The occasion is not an international holiday but it plays a significant role in the Brazilian culture.

