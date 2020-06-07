Trinity Sunday 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Customs Related to the Christian Observance

Trinity Sunday 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Trinity Sunday, officially called "The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity" is one among the few Christians observances. Trinity Sunday is observed on the first Sunday after Pentecost in the Western Christian liturgical calendar. It is commemorated as the Sunday of Pentecost in Eastern Christianity. Trinity Sunday celebrates the Christian belief of the Trinity including God who is the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. On Trinity Sunday, Christians belonging to many denominations in the United States attend churches where special prayers are held. They thank God for everything the Trinity has done to save people from their sins. Trinity Sunday 2020 falls on June 7.

In some churches, they recite, The Athanasian Creed, named after St Athanasius, Archbishop of Alexandria as it is a strong affirmation of the Triune nature of God. Special activities and events centred on Trinity Sunday are held on this day. Meals and social events are also held after church services. The Bible teaches Trinity in the passages of Matthew 28:18-20 and 2 Corinthians 13:14 along with many others.

History And Customs of Trinity Sunday

In 828 CE, Pope Gregory IX instituted Trinity Sunday. It is a notable Christian festival that celebrates a doctrine and not an event. Trinity Sunday spread throughout the western church around the 14th century. Trinity Sunday is celebrated in Christian denominations including Roman Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran, Presbyterian, United Church of Christ, and Methodist.

In some churches, people wear white on Trinity Sunday. The Trinity is sometimes symbolised through various objects like three overlapping oval rings or loops, each, the crown (father) within the top loop; the lamb (son) within the second loop (clockwise); and the dove (spirit) within the third loop (clockwise). Borromean rings and the triquetra are also used for the same.