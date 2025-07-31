Tulsidas Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, July 31. It commemorates the birth of the great Hindu poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas, widely known for composing the revered Ramcharitmanas in Awadhi, a dialect of Hindi. He was born in the 16th century in Rajapur, Uttar Pradesh, and his writings have had a profound spiritual and literary impact on Indian culture. Tulsidas’s retelling of the Ramayana in a language accessible to the masses transformed the spiritual landscape of North India. His works emphasised devotion (bhakti) to Lord Rama and offered ethical guidance through stories of righteousness, love, and duty. To mark the 528th birth anniversary of saint-poet, we bring you Tulsidas Jayanti 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers as you honour the author of Ramcharitmanas.

Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated with spiritual fervour across temples and households, especially in regions where the Ramcharitmanas holds deep significance. Devotees organise Sundar Kand and Ramcharitmanas recitations, bhajan sessions, and discourses on his life and teachings. Temples of Lord Rama witness special pujas and processions, and scholars pay tribute to Tulsidas's literary genius. His philosophy was rooted in universal love, humility, and unwavering faith, and his life is often cited as a model of devotion and resilience in the face of adversity. As you observe Tulsidas Jayanti 2025, share these Tulsidas Jayanti 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers.

Tulsidas Jayanti Wishes

Tulsidas Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tulsidas Jayanti Wishes

Tulsidas Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tulsidas Jayanti Messages

Tulsidas Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tulsidas Jayanti Greetings

Tulsidas Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tulsidas Jayanti Wishes

Tulsidas Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tulsidas Jayanti Greetings

Tulsidas Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tulsidas Jayanti is not only a religious observance but also a celebration of India's rich literary and spiritual heritage. Schools and colleges may conduct essay competitions or cultural programs highlighting his contributions. His verses, such as the famous “Sri Ramcharitmanas,” are sung with reverence, often bringing people of all ages together in devotion. In a world that often seems fragmented, Tulsidas’s message of righteousness (dharma), unwavering faith in God, and the power of love continues to inspire and guide millions. His legacy remains a cornerstone of devotional literature and a spiritual beacon for devotees of Lord Rama.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).