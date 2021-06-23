Every year June 23 is celebrated as the United Nations Public Service Day. This day celebrates the value and virtue of public service to the community. It also highlights the "contribution of public service in the development process." The Public Service Day also recognises public servants' work and encourages the young generation to pursue careers in the public sector.

The last few years have brought a digital revolution that changed the way we live and work. Today, the world needs to rethink the operating model of its civil service. "The next era will see fundamental changes in how public servants, are hired, trained, and retained. We will see more technology being leveraged to make better decisions, monitor performance, and deliver service, and there will be a need for the private sector, and wider society, to play a bigger role in all aspect of creating public value," UN said. June 2021 Holidays Calendar: List of Festivals, Events, National and International Days for the Month.

United Nations Public Service Day History:

To recognise the work of public service, the United Nations established the UN Public Service Day and the UN Public Service Awards (UNPSA) programme in 2003. "The UNPSA aims to promote and reward innovation and excellence in public services by recognizing the creative achievements and contributions of public institutions that lead to a more effective and responsive public administration in countries worldwide in support of sustainable development," UN said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).