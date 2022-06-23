The pillar of a successful democracy and just and reliable governance is in public service. People dedicate their lives to building a community which is equal, kind and progressive and they are the backbone of a just and functioning democratic society. And United Nations Public Service Day helps people to celebrate just these people. United Nations Public Service Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 23 and is an especially important observance, considering the world’s views. As we prepare to celebrate United Nations Public Service Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, the significance and meaning of this day and why celebrating it is crucial. Know History of the Day That Recognises Work of Public Servants.

When Is United Nations Public Service Day 2022?

United Nations Public Service Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 23. The decision to make June 23 the United Nations Public Service Day was taken in 2002 and a resolution was passed on December 20, 2002.

Significance & History Of United Nations Public Service Day

The importance of public service was especially realized in the current times. During the 2020 pandemic, it was the public service sector and individuals who saved millions of lives and also made sure that we continued to remain safe and protected. The celebration of United Nations Public Service Day has gained special importance ever since. In fact, every year, the celebration of United Nations Public Service Day is focused on a dedicated theme.

United Nations Public Service Day 2022 Theme

Every year, the celebration of United Nations Public Service Day is focused on various dedicated themes which helps people to have a more synchronized celebration and have the right discussions worldwide. We hope that your United Nations Public Service Day 2022 celebrations help you to recognise the role that people working in the public service play in keeping our democracies intact and successfully running. Happy United Nations Public Service Day 2022!

