Every year, Tax Day in the United States is marked on April 15, which means this day is a deadline for individuals to file their federal income tax returns and pay any taxes owed for the previous year. Tax Day in the US is the day on which individual income tax returns are due to be submitted to the federal government. Since 1955, Tax Day has typically fallen on or just after April 15. This means, if April 15 falls on a weekend or a holiday, the deadline is extended to the next business day. Tax Day was first introduced in 1913, when the Sixteenth Amendment was ratified. US Tax Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 15. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

The date is delayed if it conflicts with a weekend or public holiday such as Emancipation Day. Natural disasters or public health emergencies, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic, also delay Tax Day when they prevent filing taxes on time. The federal government may set a different deadline for certain states, as it did when Patriots' Day conflicted.

US Tax Day 2025 Date

US Tax Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 15.

US Tax Day History

In the US, the Federal income tax was introduced with the Revenue Act of 1861 to help fund the Civil War, and subsequently repealed, re-adopted, and held unconstitutional. The early taxes were based on assessments, not voluntary tax returns. According to records, the filing deadline for individuals was March 1 in 1913, which was the first year of federal income tax, and was changed to March 15 in 1918 and again to April 15 in 1955. Today, the deadline remains April 15, unless it conflicts with a weekend or holiday.

US Tax Day Significance

US Tax Day is an important annual event that is diligently followed by people across the country, The taxes fund critical federal programs like social security, medicare, national defense, public infrastructure and more.

Beyond its legal implications, Tax Day plays a significant role in the country’s economic system. Taxes collected from individuals and corporations provide the federal government with essential revenue to fund public services such as education, healthcare, defense, and infrastructure. For many taxpayers, it is also an opportunity to claim refunds for overpaid taxes or qualify for deductions and credits that reduce their taxable income.

