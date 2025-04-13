Vallabhacharya Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya, the revered founder of the Pushtimarg sect and a prominent philosopher of the Bhakti movement. Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2025 will mark the 546th Birth Anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya. Celebrated with great devotion by his followers, this auspicious day not only marks the birth of a spiritual luminary but also highlights his teachings of unconditional love and devotion to Lord Krishna. In 2025, Vallabhacharya Jayanti will be observed with traditional rituals, prayers, and gatherings aimed at honouring his legacy and the profound impact he had on Hindu philosophy and Vaishnavism. This article explores the date, shubh muhurat (auspicious timings), the meaning behind the celebration, and its enduring spiritual importance. Vallabhacharya Jayanti Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on the Birth Anniversary of the Revered Saint.

Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Vallabhacharya Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, April 24. Shri Vallabhacharya, also known as Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya, was born in 1479 A.D. in Kashi (now Varanasi). His birth took place on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi during the Vaishakha month, according to the Purnimanta lunar calendar. In the Amanta lunar calendar, his birth corresponds to Krishna Paksha Ekadashi during the Chaitra month. Regardless of the calendar, Vallabhacharya Jayanti is observed on the same day, coinciding with Varuthini Ekadashi.

Significance of Vallabhacharya Jayanti

Vallabhacharya is best known for founding the Pushti sect, which emphasises devotion to Lord Krishna, particularly in the form of Shrinathji. He dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of pure devotion (bhakti) and surrender to Krishna. His philosophy and devotion to Krishna continue to inspire millions of followers across India and around the world.

His teachings centered around the idea of "Pushti Marg", the path of grace, where he emphasised love, devotion, and faith as the means to attain liberation. Vallabhacharya also advocated for the worship of Shrinathji, a form of Krishna, and played a pivotal role in shaping the Vaishnavism traditions in India.

On Vallabhacharya Jayanti, followers celebrate by offering prayers, performing bhajans, and engaging in kirtans dedicated to Lord Krishna. Devotees visit temples of Shrinathji, seeking blessings for a prosperous and spiritually fulfilling life. Sweets and flowers are offered to the deity as a token of love and reverence.

The day is also marked by reading sacred texts that contain the teachings of Shri Vallabhacharya, allowing devotees to reconnect with his wisdom and philosophy. Vallabhacharya Jayanti is not only a celebration of the birth of a great saint but also an opportunity for followers to renew their devotion to Lord Krishna and reflect on the values of bhakti, grace, and spiritual growth. This day reminds devotees of the importance of devotion in their spiritual journey and encourages them to live a life full of love and faith in the divine.

