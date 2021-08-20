Varalakshmi Vratham, also known as Varamahalakshmi Vratha is celebrated on the second Friday or the Friday before the day of the full moon in the month of Shravana, which corresponds to the Gregorian month of July-August. It will be observed on August 20 this year. People share Varalakshmi Vratham wishes, messages, greetings and images to celebrate the day. This is why we bring you a collection of Varalakshmi Vratham 2021 greetings, Varalakshmi Vratham wishes, Varalakshmi Vratham messages, Varalakshmi Vratham images and HD wallpapers. Varalakshmi Vratham 2021 Date, Puja Procedure & Fasting Rules: From Decorations to Mantra, Everything About Worshipping Devi Lakshmi, Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity.

Varalakshmi Vratam is a festival to propitiate the Goddess Lakshmi. It is an important pooja performed by many women in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu for their own well-being and that of their all family members. Varalakshmi VrathamVaralakshmi Vratham 2021 in India: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Festival Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi.

According to beliefs, fasting and praying to Goddess Lakshmi is equal to worshipping eight of her avatars, i.e., goddess of Wealth (Shri), Earth (Bhu), Learning (Saraswati), Love (Priti), Name (Kirti), Peace (Shanti), Pleasure (Tushti) and Strength (Pushti). It is said that the wishes of those who pray Goddess Lakshmi this day will be fulfilled. Here are some Whatsapp messages, GIF images and SMS that you can send to your loved ones to celebrate Varalakshmi Vratham 2021.

Varalakshmi Vratham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021!

Varalakshmi Vratham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021!

Varalakshmi Vratham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021!

Varalakshmi Vratham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021!

Varalakshmi Vratham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021!

On this occasion, women worship Goddess Lakshmi with utmost devotion offering fruits, sweets and flowers, usually a kalasam (representing the deity) will be decorated with a saree, flowers and gold jewellery with offerings placed in front. A rakshai/saradu (sacred thread) is among the offerings and adorned on the wrists of women after the pooja has been completed. This is worn to signify protection and piety, and several articles are given as gifts and charity in good faith. This pooja can be performed with no restriction to caste or creed.

With easy access to the pooja online by many pandits due to the coronavirus pandemic, we hope this Varalakshmi Vratam 2021 fills your life with the happiness and prosperity that you deserve. Happy Varalakshmi Vratam everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 07:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).