Varalakshmi Vratham is a Hindu festival that is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is celebrated by South Indians across the world. Dedicated to Goddess Varalakshmi or the one who grants boons (vara), this pooja is performed mainly by many women from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Varalakshmi Vratham 2021 will be celebrated on August 20. As the festival's name suggests, women observe a stringent fast (Vratam) for Goddess Varalakshmi on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Varalakshmi Vratham this year, here is everything you need to know about this annual celebration, Varalakshmi Vratam rituals and more.

When is Varalakshmi Vratham 2021?

Varalakshmi Vratam will be observed on August 20 this year. This festival falls on August The last Friday during Shravan Shukla Paksha and falls just a few days ahead of Rakhi and Shravana Purnima. Shravan month for South India began on August 9.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2021 Puja Muhurat

According to many experts in astrology, the best time to perform the Varalakshmi Vratam Puja is during the fixed Lagnas. There are four Lagnas in the day, but the most appropriate one is the time that coincides with Pradosh in the evening.

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - 06:21 AM to 08:18 AM Duration - 01 Hour 58 Mins

Vrischika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - 12:37 PM to 02:51 PM Duration - 02 Hours 14 Mins

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 06:46 PM to 08:23 PM Duration - 01 Hour 37 Mins

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 11:41 PM to 01:40 AM, August 21 Duration - 02 Hours 00 Mins

Significance of Varalakshmi Vratham

Varalakshmi Vratam is observed to appease Goddess Lakshmi, and it is believed that she gets all the wishes of worldliness on this day. While traditionally, this fast is observed by both men and women, in most parts of the country, only married women observe this fast and pray for their families' well-being and ask for worldly pleasures for their family. Preparing special delicacies like Kozaikattai, kheer, etc., is also a common practice on this day.

Married women often dress up in traditional attire for the Varalakshmi Vratam Pooja and pray to the face of Goddess Lakshi that is decorated on a Kalash. Visiting the elder married women and seeking their blessings for a long and happy married life is also a common practice on this day. We hope that this Varalakshmi Vratam brings all the happiness and prosperity to you and your family! Happy Varalakshmi Vratam 2021!

