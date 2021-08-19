According to the Hindu calendar, the Dwadashi date of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Shravan is observed as Varalakshmi Vratham. Varalakshmi fast is observed on the last Friday of Sawan to worship Mata Varalakshmi who is a form of Maa Mahalakshmi. Maa Varalakshmi is known to fulfil all the wishes and and honour her devotees with boons. Varalakshmi Vratham is observed on the Friday coming just before the full moon day of Shravan month to get the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi. Devotees keep a vrat (fast) mainly in South India and in many states in North India as well. Varalakshmi Vratham 2021 in India: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Festival Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi.

What is Varalakshmi Vratham?

Vishnu Purana and Narada Purana mention that a person who observes Varalakshmi vrat (fast) is blessed with wealth, splendor, property and good children. By observing this fast it is said that one can get rid of the shadow of poverty for many generations. Vara means boon and Lakshmi means wealth and splendor. The family of a person who observes Varalakshmi fast is said to get all the happiness and prosperity.

Varalakshmi Vratam 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Varalakshmi Pujan Muhurta: August 20, 2021 Singh Lagna Puja - From 6.06 am to 7.58 am Vrishchik Lagna Puja - 12.31 pm to 2.41 pm Kumbh Lagna Puja - 6.41 pm to 8.11 pm. The muhurta is figured according to sunrise. These times may vary by a few minutes depending on the local sunrise.

Varalakshmi Vratam 2021 Puja Procedure & Fasting Rules

The origin of Varalakshmi is believed to be from Kshirsagar. This goddess wears white clothes. The Varalakshmi Vratham 2021 puja procedure & fasting rules include women and men keep fast on this day. Lakshmi is worshiped in the same way as on Diwali. By laying a red cloth on the chauk, an urn (kalash) is decorated on it and a white silk sari is wrapped around it. Various types of fragrant flowers and sweets are offered to Varalakshmi.

Sri Varalakshmi Vratham Pooja Mantras:

Varamahalakshmi Decoration Ideas:

According to religious beliefs, the importance of Varalakshmi Vrat is similar to that of Diwali worship. On this day, worship of Goddess Varalakshmi and Vighnaharta Shri Ganesh is said to bring in good luck and wealth.

