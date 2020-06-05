Vat Purnima 2020 HD Images With Marathi Wishes for Husband & Wife: WhatsApp Sticker Messages, SMS, Facebook Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate Hindu Festival

Vat Purnima (File Image)

Vat Purnima 2020 HD Images With Marathi Wishes for Husband & Wife: Vat Purnima is the annual celebration where women in Maharashtra, Goa and some other south Indian states observe the stringent Vat Savitri Vrat and pray for the long lives of their husbands. This celebration is observed for similar reasons in Uttar Pradesh and the other North Indian States on the Amavasya(No Moon Day), instead of the Purnima(Full Moon Day). Vat Purnima 2020 will be celebrated on June 5. Married Hindu women from these regions observe the stringent fasting to pray for the long and healthy life of their partners. As a way of showing support and expressing their love to these women, husbands often share romantic Happy Vat Purnima wishes and messages, Vat Purnima 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, love poems and Shayaris as Facebook status images. Vat Purnima 2020 Marathi Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages and SMS to Celebrate Husband-Wife’s Marital Bond.

The celebration of Vat Purnima revolves around the story of Savitri and Satyavan. According to folklore, Savitri got married to Satyavan, knowing well in advance that he had limited time to live. However, before the date of his predicted death, Savitri began to observe a stringent fast, praying for his long life. It is said that when Yamraj came to take Satyavan’s soul, Savitri Mata stood in between and managed to convince Yamraaj to let him live. This sheer determination of Savitri and her love for Satyavan helped save his life. Vat Purnima 2020 Date in Maharashtra & Gujarat: Puja Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha in Hindi, Significance and Celebrations of Hindu Festival for Married Women.

It is believed that married women who continue to observe this strict fast help in lengthening the lives of their beloved husbands. Women wake up early in the morning, have a bath and begin their fasting. It is also customary to pray to a banyan tree (Vat). Since husbands do not observe this fast, they often support and cheer their partners on by sharing loving messages and romantic Shayaris on Vat Purnima to express their love and affection to them. As we inch closer to Vat Purnima 2020 celebrations, here are some Romantic Happy Vat Purnima wishes and messages, Vat Purnima 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Love Poems and Sharyaris that you can send to your wives who are observing this fast.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ashirwad Badon Ka, Pyaar Pati Ka, Duaen Sabki, Karuna Savitri Mata Ki! Vat Purnima Ke Shubh Avsar Par Meri Sakhiyon Ko Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Mujhe Aapka Khaas Intezaar Hai, Ye Din Hai Vat Purnima Ka. Apki Lambi Umar Ki Mujhe Darkaar Hai. Jaldi Aana, Yakin Karna Apke Liye Sab Chorr Baithi Hun, Aisa Apka Pyar Hai! Vat Purnima 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhanya Woh Devi Jo Pati Sukh Ke Liye Vrat Pawe, Dhanya Woh Pati Jo Devi Roop Patni Pawe, Dhanya Woh Swaroop Jo Manushyata Ka Deep Jalawe, Vat Savitri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Mujhe Aapka Khaas Intezaar Hai, Ye Din Hai Vat Purnima Ka. Apki Lambi Umra Ki Mujhe Darkaar Hai, Jaldi Aana, Yakin Karna Apke Liye. Vat Savitri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sukh Dukh Mein Hum Tum, Har Pal Saath Nibhyenge, Ek Janam Nahi Saaton Janam, Pati Patni Ban Aayenge! Vat Savitri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sukh Dukh Mein Hum Tum, Har Pal Saath Nibhyenge, Ek Janam Nahi Saaton Janam, Pati Patni Ban Aayenge! Vat Savitri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Vat Purnima in the western and southern and Vat Savitri Puja in the North are both done for similar reasons. However, the celebrations in the North are observed on Jyestha Amavasya, while those in the western and southern states of India take place on Jyestha Purnima. This stark difference in the timeline is mainly due to the difference in the calendar that is followed by Hindus in these parts of the country. We hope that this Vat Purnima celebration fills your life with happiness and blessings.